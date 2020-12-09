Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Kitchener woman dies after 2-vehicle collision near Wroxeter, Ont.

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 9, 2020 10:09 am
OPP say emergency services were called to the crash near Brussels Line (Huron County Road #12) just north of C Line Road at around 6:38 p.m.
OPP say emergency services were called to the crash near Brussels Line (Huron County Road #12) just north of C Line Road at around 6:38 p.m. File photo

A Kitchener woman died after being involved in a head-on collision near Wroxeter, Ont., on Tuesday night, according to Huron County OPP.

Police say emergency services were called to the crash near Brussels Line (Huron County Road #12) just north of C Line Road at around 6:38 p.m.

Read more: Huron County OPP say fake officer pulled over woman near Goderich, Ont.

They say a pick-up truck and SUV were involved in the head-on collision.

Trending Stories

The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital by ambulance before being later pronounced dead.

Read more: Huron County OPP looks to public for information following serious crash in South Huron

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim has been identified by OPP as 37-year-old Krystal McEwen of Kitchener

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
huron county oppKitchener woman killedwroxeterKitchener woman killed collisionKitchener woman killed WroxeterKrystal McEwenKrystal McEwen KitchenerWroxeter fatal collisionWroxeter Ontario
Flyers
More weekly flyers