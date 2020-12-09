Kitchener woman dies after 2-vehicle collision near Wroxeter, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A Kitchener woman died after being involved in a head-on collision near Wroxeter, Ont., on Tuesday night, according to Huron County OPP.

Police say emergency services were called to the crash near Brussels Line (Huron County Road #12) just north of C Line Road at around 6:38 p.m.

They say a pick-up truck and SUV were involved in the head-on collision.

The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital by ambulance before being later pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The victim has been identified by OPP as 37-year-old Krystal McEwen of Kitchener