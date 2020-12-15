Menu

Canada

Calgary flood mitigation updates expected during Tuesday virtual meeting

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted December 15, 2020 9:48 am
Click to play video 'Calgary flood mitigation updates expected in CRCAG’s Dec. 15 AGM' Calgary flood mitigation updates expected in CRCAG’s Dec. 15 AGM
Government officials will update the public on work being done to prevent devastating flooding in Calgary during a virtual meeting on Dec. 15. As Bindu Suri reports, the updates will be a part of the Calgary River Communities Action Group’s 2020 annual general meeting.

Calgarians who wish to learn more about what’s being done to protect the city from another major flood are invited to join in a virtual meeting on Tuesday night.

The Calgary River Communities Action Group’s (CRCAG) 2020 annual general meeting will be held via Zoom at 6:30 p.m.

The group formed soon after the devastating flooding throughout Alberta in 2013, and is working to ensure flood mitigation projects like the Springbank off-stream reservoir move forward.

Read more: Alberta’s Springbank off-stream reservoir receives $187M in federal funding

“While we’ve made some strides on the Springbank off-stream reservoir project this year, there are still a number of regulatory hurdles,” said CRCAG co-president Tony Morris in a news release.

“The public hearing for the project will likely happen in early 2021 and the support of the public will be instrumental to ensure this critical project is approved.”

Transportation Minister Ric McIver and Jobs, Economy and Innovation Minister Doug Schweitzer are both set to speak at the Dec. 15 AGM.

Read more: Tsuut’ina Nation withdraws opposition to major flood mitigation plan west of Calgary

Additionally, representatives from the City of Calgary and Alberta Environment and Parks will give updates on upstream initiatives on the Elbow River and Bow River and local flood mitigation projects.

To register to attend the AGM, you can visit this website.

To learn more about CRCAG visit protectcalgary.com.

