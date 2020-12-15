Calgary flood mitigation updates expected during Tuesday virtual meeting

Send this page to someone via email

Calgarians who wish to learn more about what’s being done to protect the city from another major flood are invited to join in a virtual meeting on Tuesday night.

The Calgary River Communities Action Group’s (CRCAG) 2020 annual general meeting will be held via Zoom at 6:30 p.m.

The group formed soon after the devastating flooding throughout Alberta in 2013, and is working to ensure flood mitigation projects like the Springbank off-stream reservoir move forward.

“While we’ve made some strides on the Springbank off-stream reservoir project this year, there are still a number of regulatory hurdles,” said CRCAG co-president Tony Morris in a news release.

“The public hearing for the project will likely happen in early 2021 and the support of the public will be instrumental to ensure this critical project is approved.”

Transportation Minister Ric McIver and Jobs, Economy and Innovation Minister Doug Schweitzer are both set to speak at the Dec. 15 AGM.

Additionally, representatives from the City of Calgary and Alberta Environment and Parks will give updates on upstream initiatives on the Elbow River and Bow River and local flood mitigation projects.

To register to attend the AGM, you can visit this website.

To learn more about CRCAG visit protectcalgary.com.