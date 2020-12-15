Overnight fire destroys home in Ancaster, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Fire says damage is extensive after an overnight blaze destroyed a home in Ancaster, Ont., on Tuesday.

Crews were called out around 3 a.m. to a residence on Jerseyville Road West near Lynden Road.

Upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Crews say the home was empty at the time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Ontario’s fire marshal has been called in to investigate, according to Hamilton Fire.

@HamiltonFireDep crews are working at a vacant house fire at 2938 Jerseyville Rd. W. House was well involved in arrival. Crews are in a defensive operation. pic.twitter.com/MWZCQ1nFRn — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) December 15, 2020

