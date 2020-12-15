Menu

Canada

Overnight fire destroys home in Ancaster, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Hamilton Fire crews battle an overnight blaze at 2938 Jerseyville Road West on Dec. 15, 2020.
Hamilton Fire crews battle an overnight blaze at 2938 Jerseyville Road West on Dec. 15, 2020. @HamiltonFireDep

Hamilton Fire says damage is extensive after an overnight blaze destroyed a home in Ancaster, Ont., on Tuesday.

Crews were called out around 3 a.m. to a residence on Jerseyville Road West near Lynden Road.

Read more: Police look for suspect after stabbing on Hamilton Mountain

Upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Crews say the home was empty at the time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Ontario’s fire marshal has been called in to investigate, according to Hamilton Fire.

