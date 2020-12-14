Menu

Crime

Police look for suspect after stabbing on Hamilton Mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 14, 2020 5:47 pm
Don Mitchell / Global News

Police say they have yet to find the man responsible for an early Sunday morning stabbing on Hamilton Mountain.

Investigators say the suspect attacked a 42-year-old male before 6 a.m. near East 27th and Concession streets.

The victim remains in life-threatening condition after a night in a hospital.

Read more: Ontario Superior Court suspends jury trials in most of the province until February

Detectives with the city’s major crime unit say they have little to go on as of Monday but do believe an SUV, seen leaving the area around the time of the attack, is connected to the incident.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at  905-546-4921.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

