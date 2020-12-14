Police look for suspect after stabbing on Hamilton Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they have yet to find the man responsible for an early Sunday morning stabbing on Hamilton Mountain.

Investigators say the suspect attacked a 42-year-old male before 6 a.m. near East 27th and Concession streets.

The victim remains in life-threatening condition after a night in a hospital.

Detectives with the city’s major crime unit say they have little to go on as of Monday but do believe an SUV, seen leaving the area around the time of the attack, is connected to the incident.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-4921.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

