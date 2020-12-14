COVID-19 cases could be ‘flattening’ in Saskatoon, city leaders say

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 cases have fluctuated quite a bit in Saskatoon over the past nine months.

Active cases have recently risen exponentially in the city, but medical health officer Dr. Jasmine Hasselback said this pattern may be slowing down.

“From an epidemiology perspective, I feel like we are flattening a bit,” Hasselback said at a meeting with city council Monday.

“From the sewage waste side, they’re thinking we might even be in a little bit of a dip space.”

However, Hasselback emphasized right now is a critical point where things could fail and further measures would be needed. Along with following public health orders, she says people should take personal responsibility. For example, declining to meet up with someone outside your social bubble.

“They can stand up, recognize it’s unsafe and feel empowered just to kindly say no and request to defer that to a safer time,” Hasselback said.

While it’s a difficult time to stay apart, these guidelines and suggestions will continue into the holiday season.

“We don’t want to lose the momentum that’s moving in the right direction over the Christmas holidays by having a whole lot of gatherings happening and having us lose the gains that we have,” Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark said at the meeting.

Hasselback said people can stay connected while being physically apart. She suggests gathering virtually and sharing a meal in a unique way.

“The person who’s usually responsible for doing the cooking can still go ahead and produce that and do a door drop. At least you’re able to share a meal with folks (that way),” Hasselback suggests.

