Canada

Canada’s 1st shipment of coronavirus vaccine to arrive Sunday evening

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Canada’s first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on the way' Canada’s first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on the way
WATCH: Canada's first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on the way.

The first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine are slated to arrive in Canada later Sunday.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says some of the 30,000 initial doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will begin to touch down for transport to 14 distribution sites across the country starting Sunday evening, with more crossing the border via plane and truck Monday.

Read more: UPS shares ‘1st images’ of coronavirus vaccine en route to Canada

Front-line health-care workers and long-term care residents will be among the first to be inoculated, possibly on Monday.

Quebec City’s health agency says Gisele Levesque, who lives at the city’s Saint-Antoine seniors’ home, is first up for vaccination in the provincial capital.

Click to play video 'Quebec unveils COVID-19 vaccination plan' Quebec unveils COVID-19 vaccination plan
Quebec unveils COVID-19 vaccination plan

Her nieces say Levesque, who moved into the facility just as the pandemic broke out in March, was calm and direct about being No. 1 on the list, saying simply, ‘I was chosen, of course.’ “

News of the vaccines’ imminent arrival comes as Quebec and Ontario report a combined 3,671 new cases of COVID-19 and 49 additional deaths linked to the virus.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
