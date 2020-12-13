Canada’s 1st shipment of coronavirus vaccine to arrive Sunday evening

Send this page to someone via email

The first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine are slated to arrive in Canada later Sunday.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says some of the 30,000 initial doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will begin to touch down for transport to 14 distribution sites across the country starting Sunday evening, with more crossing the border via plane and truck Monday.

Front-line health-care workers and long-term care residents will be among the first to be inoculated, possibly on Monday.

Quebec City’s health agency says Gisele Levesque, who lives at the city’s Saint-Antoine seniors’ home, is first up for vaccination in the provincial capital.

Her nieces say Levesque, who moved into the facility just as the pandemic broke out in March, was calm and direct about being No. 1 on the list, saying simply, ‘I was chosen, of course.’ “

News of the vaccines’ imminent arrival comes as Quebec and Ontario report a combined 3,671 new cases of COVID-19 and 49 additional deaths linked to the virus.