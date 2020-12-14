Menu

Consumer

More employees want to work from home once COVID-19 pandemic ends, survey finds

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted December 14, 2020 9:18 pm
WATCH: According to new research from a B.C.-based polling company, 80 per cent of "provisional home workers" say they hope to be able to work from home more often when the COVID-19 crisis is over. Catherine Urquhart reports.

A new poll finds many Canadians would like to continue to work at home after the COVID-19 crisis comes to an end.

An online survey of 803 people by Research Co., a Vancouver-based market research firm, found that 80 per cent of “provisional home workers” said they hope to be able to work from home once the pandemic ends.

Eighty-nine percent felt their company trusts that they are carrying on with their duties from home while 78 per cent think their company has properly equipped them to do their job from home.

Eighty per cent acknowledged that working from home has been easier than they originally thought.

Working from home is not without challenges, the survey found. Almost half of those surveyed said they can have a hard time working due to distractions, while two-thirds say they miss interacting with co-workers.

Charles Gauthier, president and CEO of the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association, says it remains to be seen if working from home, for some or all of the workweek, will become the new normal.

Trending Stories

“Employees may have a desire right now (to work from home), that’s what they want to do exclusively or predominantly. But employers will weigh into that as well. And I know from the people I’m speaking to, they see the benefits of having their employees in the office.”

