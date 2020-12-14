Menu

Health

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says world junior hockey championship in Edmonton can be safe

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2020 3:37 pm
Alberta’s top doctor is defending the province’s decision to allow the world junior hockey championship to be played in Edmonton later this month while restrictions and cases mount during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says her team has worked closely with world junior organizers to ensure the tournament can be safe.

The 10 teams arrived in the Edmonton “bubble” on Sunday night following charter flights.

All teams are in a four-day self-isolation period in individual hotel rooms. After that period and five negative COVID-19 tests, teams can join together for practices.

The tournament is scheduled to start on Dec. 25.

For the next four weeks in Alberta, restaurants and bars will be limited to takeout and delivery, and casinos, recreation centres, gyms, hair salons and spas must close.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
