COVID-19: Student cases at Cobourg, Brighton Castleton schools; health unit surpasses 400 cases

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Northumberland County, pushing the region’s health unit’s overall case total to more than 400.

On Monday, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 411 cases since the coronavirus pandemic began in March thanks to 15 new cases in Northumberland County and four in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There were 377 cases overall reported on Friday.

There are now a daily high 59 active cases for the health unit: 47 in Northumberland County, 11 in City of Kawartha Lakes and one in Haliburton County. The health unit’s jurisdiction remains in the yellow zone — protect under Ontario’s COVID-19 framework.

Since Dec. 7, Northumberland County has seen 49 new cases.

Over the weekend, new student cases were reported at Merwin Greer Public School in Cobourg and Northumberland Hills Public School in Castleton, according to the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board.

Other schools with cases for the health unit include:

All schools remain open. In similar letters sent out by all the schools’ principals, the positive cases will remain at home until the health unit advises they may return to school. The health unit will identify any possible close contacts.

There were five more resolved cases Monday: three in the City of Kawartha Lakes and two in Northumberland County.

Public Health Ontario reports the HKPR region had a cumulative case rate of 215.4 cases per 100,000 people as of Sunday — the provincial average is 1,006 cases per 100,000. Neighbouring Peterborough Public Health was 166.2 cases per 100,000 with 246 cases as of Sunday.

Since the pandemic, the HKPR District Health Unit has reported 33 deaths due to COVID-19 — 28 of them residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon in the City of Kawartha Lakes following an outbreak in the spring. There have been 18 cases requiring hospitalization.

