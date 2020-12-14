Menu

Health

Quebec set to unveil new restrictions this week as coronavirus crisis deepens, Legault says

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted December 14, 2020 10:14 am
Quebec Premier Francois Legault responds to a question during a news conference in Montreal, on Monday, September 28, 2020.
Quebec will announce new restrictions aimed at breaking the growing second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic this week.

Premier François Legault confirmed the decision in an interview Monday morning, citing high hospitalization rates in the province.

“There are already natural measures with the time off during the holidays but we are obligated to add to them,” he told Montreal radio station 98.5 FM.

READ MORE: Quebec mulls stricter COVID-19 measures but decision will be made next week, Legault says

The holiday season represents an opportunity to help bring rising COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations down since schools, construction sites and many offices are already closed, according to Legault.

“Do we have to close stores during a certain period?” he said. “That’s what we’re considering.”

Story continues below advertisement

The announcement comes as the government has been mulling issuing additional measures to stem the tide of the virus. Health and economic experts have been calling for a “circuit breaker lockdown” of two to three weeks as numbers continue to climb.

Trending Stories

Legault hinted that Quebec will likely follow Germany’s footsteps, which announced new measures from Dec. 16 to Jan. 10 to stop the exponential rise of new coronavirus cases. This includes shutting most stores and tightening measures on social contacts.

“I’m a great admirer of Angela Merkel,” he said.

READ MORE: Quebec to soon start administering coronavirus vaccine after 1st batch arrives

He specified that he is not looking at the same full lockdown issued in the spring when the pandemic was first declared and when Quebec basically came to standstill.

The province has learned since then, he added, pointing to masks, physical distancing and many Quebecers working from home.

“We won’t go far as that,” he said.

Click to play video 'Quebec long-term care residents among the first in Canada to receive COVID-19 vaccine' Quebec long-term care residents among the first in Canada to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Quebec long-term care residents among the first in Canada to receive COVID-19 vaccine
