Quebec adds 1,713 new coronavirus cases, 53 deaths as hospitalizations jump

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s novel coronavirus caseload is continuing to climb after the province reported 1,713 new infections Friday.

The health crisis has led to 53 more deaths, according to health authorities. This includes six deaths in the past 24 hours.

The province has seen 160,023 cases since March while recoveries have topped 136,000. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the deaths of 7,435 Quebecers to date.

Hospitalizations linked to the virus also spiked again. There are 23 more patients in hospital for a total of 871.

Of them, there are 123 patients in intensive care, an increase of 10 from the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Minister Christian Dubé reiterated his call for Quebecers to limit their contacts to protect others and the health network amid the surge in deaths.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Each death is one death too many,” he wrote on social media. “The big rise in deaths is the result of the uptick in cases and patients the last few weeks.”

When it comes to screening, the province gave 37,473 tests Wednesday. More than 4.2 million tests have been administered so far.

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to give an update on the evolving pandemic Friday afternoon. He will be joined by Dubé.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge has also taken to social media to say there is no imminent shutdown planned for schools and that students will be in class Monday.

4:12 Quebec premier disappointed by federal government’s refusal to discuss health transfer payments Quebec premier disappointed by federal government’s refusal to discuss health transfer payments