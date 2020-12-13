Brian Mulroney recovering after undergoing emergency surgery

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is expected to make a full recovery after having emergency surgery over the weekend, according to family sources.
On Friday, the former prime minister’s wife, Mila Mulroney, reportedly recognized something wasn’t right with her husband. She then called an ambulance and he was rushed to the hospital where he had emergency surgery.
It’s unknown what the surgery was for.
Doctors caring for the former prime minister believe he will make a full recovery, sources close to the family have told Global News.
Mulroney was home by Sunday where he was recovering, the sources added..
The Mulroney’s were in Palm Beach, Fl. at the time of the incident, where they’ve vacationed for several years.
