Canada

Brian Mulroney recovering after undergoing emergency surgery

By Katie Dangerfield Global News
Brian Mulroney, the former prime minister of Canada, attends a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the Canada-U.S.-Mexico relationship, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Brian Mulroney, the former prime minister of Canada, attends a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the Canada-U.S.-Mexico relationship, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jacquelyn Martin

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is expected to make a full recovery after having emergency surgery over the weekend, according to family sources.

On Friday, the former prime minister’s wife, Mila Mulroney, reportedly recognized something wasn’t right with her husband. She then called an ambulance and he was rushed to the hospital where he had emergency surgery.

Read more: How George H.W. Bush and Brian Mulroney teamed up to curb acid rain

It’s unknown what the surgery was for.

Doctors caring for the former prime minister believe he will make a full recovery, sources close to the family have told Global News.

Mulroney was home by Sunday where he was recovering, the sources added..

The Mulroney’s were in Palm Beach, Fl. at the time of the incident, where they’ve vacationed for several years.

Click to play video 'Brian Mulroney remembers George H.W. Bush for courage, principle and honour' Brian Mulroney remembers George H.W. Bush for courage, principle and honour
Brian Mulroney remembers George H.W. Bush for courage, principle and honour – Dec 5, 2018
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
