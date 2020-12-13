Recipe: Boursin cocktail biscuits

Send this page to someone via email

These salty, nutty and cheesy bite size biscuits are a perfect match with wine or a nice addition to a charcuterie board.

The Gourmet Warehouse’s Caren McSherry shows you how to make them.

Ingredients

1 cup unbleached all purpose flour

Good pinch of smoked Spanish paprika (hot or sweet, you choose)

1 box (150 gram) original Boursin Cheese (room temperature)

90 grams cold unsalted butter, cut into small cubes

1 small egg, lightly beaten

Method

Place the flour and paprika in the bowl of a food processor, pulse 2-3 times just to incorporate the paprika. Add the cheese and butter and whiz until crumbly, scrape down the sides and add the egg. Pulse until the dough comes together. Remove, divide in half, flatten into discs and wrap in plastic wrap and chill for 2-3 hours. Preheat your oven to 350F. Lightly flour your surface and roll the dough 1/8 in chick. Using a 1.5 to 2 inch-wide fluted cookie cutter, cut circles from the dough. Place on parchment lined cookie sheet and give each biscuit a tiny pinch of fleur de sel. Bake 10-12 minutes. Cool. Makes 75 biscuits. Can be frozen for up to 1 month.

Note: If you like to serve fresh baked biscuits for your guests, freeze the prepared dough and defrost the day needed and bake off as per the recipe.

