Recipe: Boursin cocktail biscuits

These salty, nutty and cheesy bite size biscuits are a perfect match with wine or a nice addition to a charcuterie board.
The Gourmet Warehouse’s Caren McSherry shows you how to make them.
Ingredients
- 1 cup unbleached all purpose flour
- Good pinch of smoked Spanish paprika (hot or sweet, you choose)
- 1 box (150 gram) original Boursin Cheese (room temperature)
- 90 grams cold unsalted butter, cut into small cubes
- 1 small egg, lightly beaten
Method
- Place the flour and paprika in the bowl of a food processor, pulse 2-3 times just to incorporate the paprika.
- Add the cheese and butter and whiz until crumbly, scrape down the sides and add the egg.
- Pulse until the dough comes together.
- Remove, divide in half, flatten into discs and wrap in plastic wrap and chill for 2-3 hours.
- Preheat your oven to 350F.
- Lightly flour your surface and roll the dough 1/8 in chick.
- Using a 1.5 to 2 inch-wide fluted cookie cutter, cut circles from the dough.
- Place on parchment lined cookie sheet and give each biscuit a tiny pinch of fleur de sel.
- Bake 10-12 minutes. Cool.
- Makes 75 biscuits. Can be frozen for up to 1 month.
Note: If you like to serve fresh baked biscuits for your guests, freeze the prepared dough and defrost the day needed and bake off as per the recipe.
