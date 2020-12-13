RCMP searching for hiker missing near Nordegg, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

Rocky Mountain House RCMP are searching for a hiker who went missing Saturday near Nordegg, Alta.

Police said 45-year-old Keith Morris told family members on Saturday morning that he was going on a hike or cross-country ski west of Nordegg and would be back by 3 p.m.

Morris, who was staying at a cabin with family, has not been heard from since. Neither he nor his family is from the Nordegg area.

“Given the extreme cold temperatures last night and today the RCMP is very concerned about Keith Morris’s wellbeing,” said a news release from RCMP on Sunday morning.

Morris was last seen leaving the cabin in a 2007 Toyota Corolla with Alberta licence plate BYW 161.

He was wearing winter clothing including a black puffy jacket and a black and grey toque, and is about five-foot-ten, with a slender build and brown hair.

Nordegg is located about 170 km west of Red Deer.

Anyone with information should call Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2881.