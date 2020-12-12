Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Dec. 12

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday.

Over 100 cases reported in outbreak at Brampton’s Faith Manor

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown says there have been more than 100 coronavirus cases linked to an outbreak in the city.

Brown said on Twitter Saturday morning that 66 residents and 42 staff members have tested positive at Faith Manor. Eight residents have died.

“The home is older and has limited capacity to cohort. Staffing (especially regulated health professionals) has been a critical issue, with additional staff coming to assist through agencies,” Brown said.

“Markham Stouffville Hospital will be coming onsite on Monday.”

Emergency physician in Newmarket says shift Friday night was ‘crazy’

In a social media post, Dr. Stephen Flindall, an emergency physician at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket said his Friday night shift was “crazy.”

“Our ED was chaotic,” Flindall tweeted. “There is almost no more room in our in-patient wards, one has been closed due to a COVID outbreak, our ICU is full, and patients were arriving in droves. I fear the lockdown is too late.”

On Friday, Ontario officials announced that as of Monday, York Region will enter lockdown.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,873 new coronavirus cases Saturday.

Of those:

522 were in Toronto

436 were in Peel Region

185 were in York Region

80 were in Durham Region

47 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 1,873 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

Ontario reported 1,873 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 138,504.

Seventeen deaths were also reported, raising the provincial death toll to 3,933.

More than 65,200 additional tests were completed, which is an all-time high. Ontario has now completed a total of 6,904,453 tests, while 67,654 remain under investigation.

Ministry of Long-Term Care reports 15 more deaths

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,381 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by 15.

There are currently 128 outbreaks in long-term care homes, which is a decrease of three.

— With files from The Canadian Press