Durham Care Homes Reporting Record Numbers Of COVID-19
December 7 2020 7:17pm
01:56

Durham care homes dealing with massive spike in COVID-19 cases

A Whitby nursing home is now reporting nearly 160 cases of COVID-19. The numbers include more than 40 staff as well. Frazer Snowdon reports.

