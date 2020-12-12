Menu

Sports

FC Edmonton signs Canadian midfielder Paris Gee for 2021 season

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 12, 2020 12:58 am
On Friday, FC Edmonton announced it has signed 26-year-old Paris Gee.
On Friday, FC Edmonton announced it has signed 26-year-old Paris Gee. CREDIT: Twitter/@CPLsoccer

FC Edmonton’s newest midfielder has experience playing under the soccer team’s new coach who was hired late last month.

On Friday, the Canadian Premier League club announced it has signed 26-year-old Paris Gee, who most recently suited up for Saint Louis FC of the USL Championship.

Gee played for FC Edmonton coach Alan Koch at Simon Fraser University in 2012. Prior to that, the Burnaby, B.C., native spent time in the Vancouver Whitecaps residency program.

READ MORE: FC Edmonton names Alan Koch as new head coach 

“He has the technical ability to play the way we want to play this coming season, and I believe his experience in Tulsa and most recently with Saint Louis FC will help significantly as he enters the CPL,” Koch said in a post on the FC Edmonton website.

“I look forward to integrating him into our group as quickly as possible in this coming pre-season, and working with him to take his game to another level.”

READ MORE: FC Edmonton bringing back midfielder Chance Carter for 2021 season 

FC Edmonton has already committed to bringing back Antony Caceres, Chance Carter and Marcus Velado-Tsegaye for the team’s 2021 season. Gee is the first new face the club has acquired this off-season.

Earlier this fall, the Eddies named Eric Newendorp as the team’s new president and general manager.

Edmonton sportsSportsSoccerCanadian Premier LeagueCPLFC EdmontonCanadian SoccerEddiesUSL ChampionshipParis GeeParis Gee FC Edmonton
