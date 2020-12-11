Lethbridge residents rush to get personal services ahead of new COVID-19 restrictions

As part of Alberta’s latest COVID-19 restrictions, dine-in service at restaurants and bars is no longer permitted and all personal service businesses such as hair salons and gyms must close as the second wave of the novel coronavirus hits the province.

The restrictions come into effect on Sunday at 12:01 a.m., leaving some residents in a mad dash to get those last-minute services or to eat a meal in a restaurant.

“It has been very busy here the last couple of days. We’re trying to accommodate all of our customers before the shutdown,” said Hailey Scheu, the owner of Shear Persuasion Salon & Spa.

“We’re not sure when it’s opening up again, so just trying to get in an many people as possible.”

Scheu said her team is trying to keep a positive mindset to see them through the closure and appreciates all the local support it’s received.

Across the city, Erica Lynn, the owner of 9Round Lethbridge, said clients have been coming in to get in whatever personal training they can squeeze in before the shutdown.

Aside from lost revenue, she said gyms also stand to lose clients.

“Because we were shut down for multiple months, it did prevent people from coming back, and the fact that the numbers are getting worse and people being scared (doesn’t help), and we can do as much social media, sending emails and checking in as we can, but you can only do so much,” Lynn said.

She went on to explain that when it comes to keeping up with fitness regiments, she’s noticed people have had a hard time keeping up with their workouts this year, as motivation to stay healthy and fit has been at an all-time low for some people.

Lynn said she is disappointed she has to close despite thoroughly following all COVID-19 regulations and cleaning recommendations.

Lynn acknowledged there are financial supports the government is offering to small businesses like hers. However, she said that can only help so much given all of the devastation they’ve faced this year.

Recently, Honkers Pub and Eatery experienced a theft when a truck rammed through its front window and stole its ATM machine, leaving staff to deal with damage worth thousands of dollars.

The suspects were apprehended, and now dining-in being temporarily banned, the restaurant is being hit with its third big blow this year.

“When we heard the news we were shutting down again, it was very sad,” said Vicky Vanden Hoek, the restaurant’s owner.

“We were hoping we could get through to at least Dec. 23, because November and December is where we have 40 per cent of our income so that we can survive in January, July and August.”

Although the restaurant will still be offering delivery and curb-side pick-up, Vanden Hoek said her staff will be significantly impacted as much of their incomes is dependent upon tips.

She went on to say that despite all of the adversity they’ve been faced with this year, they’re still hoping things will drastically change for the better in the new year.

“The community was awesome to us. We’re so thankful to everything they did and we rallied back up to get sparked,” Van Hoek stated. Tweet This

“So, with that encouragement the community gave us, we feel like we’re going to come out strong.”

The Alberta government said these restrictions will be in place for a minimum of four weeks.