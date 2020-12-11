Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Canada’s spy agency may have broken law with geolocation data use, watchdog says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2020 7:03 pm
Canadian Security Intelligence Service building is shown in Ottawa on May 14, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick.
Canadian Security Intelligence Service building is shown in Ottawa on May 14, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A newly released watchdog report says Canada’s spy agency may have broken the law by using peoples’ digital geolocation data without a warrant.

The report, tabled in Parliament late this afternoon, says the Canadian Security Intelligence Service’s use of the data pinpointing physical locations risked breaching Section 8 of the charter, which protects against unreasonable search and seizure.

Read more: Spy watchdog urges justice minister to close gaps in federal whistle-blowing framework

The National Security and Intelligence Review Agency’s report found CSIS lacked the policies or procedures to ensure it sought legal advice to avoid unlawful use of the data.

It reveals the review agency submitted a report in March to Public Safety Minister Bill Blair describing the possible unlawful activity.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'CSIS under fire for collecting data illegally to obtain warrants' CSIS under fire for collecting data illegally to obtain warrants
CSIS under fire for collecting data illegally to obtain warrants – Jul 16, 2020

The agency must refer to the relevant minister any national security or intelligence activity that might not be in compliance with the law, and the minister must then forward the report to the attorney general.

Story continues below advertisement

Representatives of CSIS, Blair and Attorney General David Lametti had no immediate comment.

 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CSIScanada spy agencyCSIS ReportCSIS geolocation dataCSIS illegal activitiesspy agency canada
Flyers
More weekly flyers