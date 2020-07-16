CSIS used information collected via illegal activities to get counter-terrorism warrants, court rules

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s intelligence service used information collected illegally to obtain warrants for counter-terrorism investigations, the Federal Court said in a decision Thursday.

The court found the Canadian Security Intelligence Service had failed to disclose that information supporting its warrant applications “was likely derived from illegal activities.”

Those activities included paying “an individual known to be facilitating or carrying out terrorism” during an investigation into Canadian foreign fighters.

CSIS “breached the duty of candour it owed to the court” by not telling the judge about the law-breaking, according to the decision.

It called for a comprehensive review to identify shortcomings “that resulted in the Canadian Security Intelligence Service engaging in operational activity that it has conceded was illegal and the resultant breach of candour.”

Responding to the decision, CSIS director David Vigneault said he took it seriously and was committed to ensuring that CSIS understood its obligations to the courts.

Story continues below advertisement

He said CSIS relied on “human sources who have access to individuals or organizations that pose a threat to our country, and who may put themselves at great risk to protect Canada and Canadian interests.”

“At times, we’re required to pay these sources for information or offer other logistical support, such as providing a cell phone to help them carry out their work.”

He said such activities were “routine, bread and butter practices used by allied intelligence agencies around the world.”

Stewart.Bell@globalnews.ca