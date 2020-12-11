Menu

Health

COVID-19: A look at how Global Calgary is keeping staff safe during the pandemic

By Staff Global News
Posted December 11, 2020 5:47 pm
Click to play video 'Global Calgary takes multiple measures to follow COVID-19 guidelines' Global Calgary takes multiple measures to follow COVID-19 guidelines
Global Calgary is taking multiple measures to follow provincial guidelines when it comes to COVID-19. Joel Senick looks at how the newsroom is keeping everyone safe.

The Global Calgary newsroom is just one example of a workplace that sounds a lot quieter and looks a lot different during the COVID-19 pandemic, with employees spread out both across the building and, for some, across the entire city.

The Global Calgary news team, from anchors to photographers to online journalists, have had to adjust to a different way of working. Here’s a look at the various ways the news station is adapting to the COVID-19 health measures to keep all employees, as well as those we interview, safe.

Read more: Alberta’s new COVID-19 measures ban in-person dining, outdoor gatherings; retail to remain open

While Alberta Health Services says anchors don’t have to wear a face mask while reading the news, any time two Global News anchors sit on the news desk, a removable plastic barrier sits between them.

Global News’ anchor Joel Senick highlights one of the many COVID-19 safety measures in place at Global Calgary — a plastic barrier on the news desk.
Global News’ anchor Joel Senick highlights one of the many COVID-19 safety measures in place at Global Calgary — a plastic barrier on the news desk. Global News

The weather and traffic anchors are also positioned at least two metres away from the news desk, and from each other.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Throughout the rest of the station, employees are required to wear masks unless they’re seated at their designated desks.

Read more: Majority of Canadians enjoy working from home amid coronavirus: poll

To help with physical distancing, and contact tracing should it need to be done, every staff member is assigned to a desk and the majority of work stations are closed.

Trending Stories
A closed work station at Global Calgary.
A closed work station at Global Calgary. Global News

Most employees are working from home, though, meaning the newsroom has far fewer people in it than there has been in the past.

The only people physically coming into the office are those who can’t work remotely without having a significant impact on the day-to-day operations at Global, like producers and control room staff.

Read more: ‘Nobody loves a house party more than COVID’: Alberta launches new ad campaign

Reporters and photographers are also primarily working in the field, and if they have to cover an event, they maintain a safe physical distance from others and follow thorough sanitization protocols.

A Global News television crew arrives at an interview location, following various COVID-19 public health measures.
A Global News television crew arrives at an interview location, following various COVID-19 public health measures. Global News

“The health and safety of our employees is our number one priority,” Alexandra Henderson, Corus vice-president news, local stations, said.

“From the very early days of the pandemic, Corus moved the vast majority of our employees out of our stations to work from home.

Read more: Alberta to begin coronavirus vaccine rollout next Wednesday as 1,460 new cases of COVID-19 reported

“Our internal COVID-19 core committee offers ongoing protocol guidance to those employees who are essential and required to work onsite. We continue to follow the restrictions and guidelines directed by local public health authorities.”

A Global News employee wearing a face mask sits behind a plastic barrier in the Global Calgary newsroom.
A Global News employee wearing a face mask sits behind a plastic barrier in the Global Calgary newsroom. Global News
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus AlbertaCOVID-19 AlbertaCoronavirus CalgaryCOVID-19 CalgaryCoronavirus Global CalgaryCoronavirus Global Calgary safetyCOVID-19 Global CalgaryCOVID-19 Global Calgary safety
