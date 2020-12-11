Santa Claus to be ‘first in line for vaccine,’ cleared to make deliveries, Henry assures B.C. kids

Send this page to someone via email

Despite the global pandemic, Santa Claus is still coming to town and will be immune to COVID-19.

That’s according to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, who addressed the question of whether St. Nick can still go house to house amid B.C.’s restrictions on social gatherings.

“I have it on very good authority that he’s first in line for vaccine,” Henry said at her Thursday briefing. “We expect (him to be be immune) by Christmastime, and that he (will be) able to do what he usually does.”

Nevertheless, Henry said Santa will still be very careful.

“He’s going to be wearing masks when he’s in houses and he’s going to be cleaning his hands a lot,” she said.

“And the reindeer will be very careful as well. So no leaving out the cookies and milk this year. And let’s just be happy that he can make it around the world.”

Many children have likely felt anxious about Santa’s plans ever since Henry extended restrictions on gatherings through the holidays until Jan. 8.

She said talking about Santa is one way to still be joyful while the province waits for the widespread distribution of a vaccine.

B.C. is expected to get its first shipments next week, with front-line health workers scheduled to be immunized first.