Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Potential COVID-19 exposure reported on Air Canada flight to Halifax from Toronto

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 11, 2020 9:10 am
The Air Canada is seen on an aircraft at a hangar at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., February 9, 2017.
The Air Canada is seen on an aircraft at a hangar at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., February 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Nova Scotia health officials are warning Friday of potential exposure to COVID-19 on an Air Canada flight to Halifax from Toronto.

According to the province, Air Canada flight 614 departed Toronto at 2:25 p.m. on Dec. 5 and landed in Halifax at 5:15 p.m.

READ MORE: Potential exposure to COVID-19 reported on 2 Air Canada flights from Toronto to Sydney, N.S.

Passengers in rows 22 to 28 are being told to continue to self-isolate and visit Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 self-assessment online to book a test, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Public health anticipates that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 19.

“All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19,” health officials said in a statement.

COVID-19 symptoms include:

  • Fever or cough (new or worsening)
  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
