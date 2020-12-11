Potential COVID-19 exposure reported on Air Canada flight to Halifax from Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials are warning Friday of potential exposure to COVID-19 on an Air Canada flight to Halifax from Toronto.

According to the province, Air Canada flight 614 departed Toronto at 2:25 p.m. on Dec. 5 and landed in Halifax at 5:15 p.m.

Passengers in rows 22 to 28 are being told to continue to self-isolate and visit Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 self-assessment online to book a test, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Public health anticipates that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 19.

“All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19,” health officials said in a statement.

COVID-19 symptoms include:

Fever or cough (new or worsening)

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Shortness of breath