Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Dec. 11

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday:

Toronto small business owners protest Ontario’s COVID-19 restrictions in lockdown zones

Small business owners from Broadview-Danforth BIA took action on Friday afternoon to protest restrictions placed on their businesses amid lockdown in Toronto.

“At noon on Friday, members of the Broadview Danforth BIA will be standing outside of their shops, restaurants, salons, and studios for 30 minutes with signs in an attempt to bring attention to the continued struggles faced by small businesses amid a second lockdown,” the Broadview-Danforth BIA said in a press release.

“This Saturday would traditionally have been the busiest shopping day of the year,” said BIA Chair Albert Stortchak. “While the big box stores continue to operate through the pandemic, it’s the small business owner that once again suffers by having to shutter in what would normally be their most profitable time of year.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,848 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

Of those:

469 were in Toronto

386 were in Peel Region

205 were in York Region

91 were in Durham Region

57 were in Halton Region

Ontario reported 1,848 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 136,631.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,916 as 45 more deaths were reported — the highest increase in deaths in the second wave.

The government said 63,051 tests were processed in the last 24 hours which sets the record for tests within a single day.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,366 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of eight deaths.

There are 131 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of 13 from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 604 active cases among long-term care residents and 632 active cases among staff — down by 19 cases and up by 15 cases, respectively, in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 6,217 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 4,212 among students and 915 among staff (1,090 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 151 more cases over a 24-hour period.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 878 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Eleven schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 1,044 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 27 (13 child cases and 14 staff cases.) Out of 5,246 child care centres in Ontario, 211 currently have cases and 39 centres are closed.

