Comments

Traffic

Pedestrian struck by vehicle, dragged in southwest Calgary parking lot: police

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted December 10, 2020 5:28 pm
Emergency responders at the scene of a pedestrian-vehicle collision at a Co-op in Oakridge.
Emergency responders at the scene of a pedestrian-vehicle collision at a Co-op in Oakridge.

A pedestrian was rushed to hospital from southwest Calgary on Thursday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle and dragged for an unknown distance, according to police.

Police said the collision happened outside the Oakridge Co-op on Southland Drive.

The elderly man was struck by a black vehicle, and then dragged. The man sustained potentially life-threatening injuries, according to EMS.

Emergency responders at the scene of a pedestrian-vehicle collision at a Co-op in Oakridge.
Emergency responders at the scene of a pedestrian-vehicle collision at a Co-op in Oakridge.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, police said.

A large area in the Co-op parking lot, just outside the front entrance, was taped off on Thursday afternoon, and several emergency vehicles as well as the collision reconstruction unit could be seen in the area.

