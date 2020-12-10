Pedestrian struck by vehicle, dragged in southwest Calgary parking lot: police

A pedestrian was rushed to hospital from southwest Calgary on Thursday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle and dragged for an unknown distance, according to police.
Police said the collision happened outside the Oakridge Co-op on Southland Drive.
The elderly man was struck by a black vehicle, and then dragged. The man sustained potentially life-threatening injuries, according to EMS.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, police said.
Trending Stories
A large area in the Co-op parking lot, just outside the front entrance, was taped off on Thursday afternoon, and several emergency vehicles as well as the collision reconstruction unit could be seen in the area.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments