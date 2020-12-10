Menu

Crime

Abbotsford masseur accused of sexually assaulting three women

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 10, 2020 4:37 pm
Reinhard 'Bud' Loewen is facing charges over three alleged sexual assaults in Abbotsford.
Reinhard 'Bud' Loewen is facing charges over three alleged sexual assaults in Abbotsford. Bud's Massage Therapy / Facebook

An Abbotsford masseur has been accused of sexually assaulting three women while providing massage treatments.

Reinhard “Bud” Loewen is facing sexual assault charges over incidents that allegedly happened at Bud’s Massage Therapy on Munroe Avenue.

Read more: Former Penticton massage therapist facing new sexual misconduct allegations

“Major Crime Detectives believe there may be witnesses with information about the activities of the accused that may assist in the prosecution of these offences,” Abbotsford police Sgt. Adam Klaver said in a media release.

“Detectives would like to speak with anyone who may have this information. Abbotsford Police will provide resources and support as needed.”

READ MORE: Enderby therapist fined, can no longer provide breast massage or examination services

Despite listing his business as offering massage therapy, Loewen is not listed as a registered massage therapist with the College of Massage Therapists of B.C.

The 56-year-old has since been released on conditions, pending a court appearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford police.

