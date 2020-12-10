Quebec adds 1,842 new coronavirus cases, 33 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,842 new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, bringing its total to 158,310 since the health crisis began.

There are 33 more deaths, including eight that occurred in the past 24 hours, attributed to COVID-19. The province’s death toll stands at 7,382, which is the highest in Canada.

Hospitalizations rose by four to 848. Of those patients, there are 113 in intensive care — a drop of eight from the previous day.

Health Minister Christian Dubé called on Quebecers to keep limiting their social contacts and to respect public health measures to stem the tide of the virus.

"It is up to each of us to act to protect our loved ones and prevent the virus from continuing to take its toll," he wrote on social media.

The latest data provided by the province shows 35,950 tests were given Tuesday. Since March, more than 4.1 million tests have been given.

Health authorities say there have been more than 133,000 recoveries to date.

