Four positive COVID-19 cases at London-area schools

Public health officials have confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 at four schools in the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB).

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has identified positive cases at two London, Ont., schools, Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School and at Sir George Etienne Cartier Public School. Meanwhile, Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) has confirmed a positive case at two schools in Elgin County, Summers’ Corners Public School and New Sarum Public School.

Officials say all four schools remain open, and buses continue to operate as normal.

MLHU and SWPH both say they are investigating the cases and are in the process of identifying the close contacts and following up directly with them to provide specific testing advice.

The health units will only contact those staff and students whom they identify as close contacts. They stress if you are not contacted, your child is not considered to be at risk.

On Wednesday, MLHU declared COVID-19 outbreaks at four schools in London, Ont., after learning of six additional cases tied to the schools that are believed to be linked to previous cases at each school.

Late Tuesday, the health unit was notified of two new cases each tied to Westminster Secondary School and Ashley Oaks Public School as well as one new case each at Sir Arthur Currie Public School and Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary.

Officials say the outbreak was declared as a result from a higher rate of infection than would otherwise be expected, coupled with evidence of transmission occurring within the schools.