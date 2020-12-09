COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 4 London, Ont. schools

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at four schools in London, Ont., after learning of six additional cases tied to the schools that are believed to be linked to previous cases at each school.

Late Tuesday, the health unit was notified of two new cases each tied to Westminster Secondary School and Ashley Oaks Public School as well as one new case each at Sir Arthur Currie Public School and Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary.

The health unit says it is declaring outbreaks at Sir Arthur Currie, Ashley Oaks, Westminster, and Mother Teresa “to help limit any additional spread of the virus within these school communities.”

None of the schools are closing at this time but staff and students in classrooms directly linked to the cases “will be excluded from attending school.”

The outbreak declarations result from a higher rate of infection than would otherwise be expected, coupled with evidence of transmission occurring within the schools.

“Although there is some evidence that transmission occurred outside of school in at least one of these cases, outbreaks are being declared at all four schools out of an abundance of caution. Declaring an outbreak and excluding the affected classrooms is an important step in limiting further spread of the virus,” says Dr. Chris Mackie, medical officer of health.

“It is important that affected families monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. We’re advising that anyone in the household who develops symptoms needs to seek testing right away, and that everyone else in the household has to quarantine. That means staying home from work, school or childcare until test results are received for the symptomatic family member.”

As part of the region’s move this week to the orange-restrict level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework, new quarantine requirements are in place.

As referenced by Mackie, if a household member has symptoms of COVID-19 and has not yet been tested, all other household members should quarantine.

If a household member tests negative, non-symptomatic household members no longer have to quarantine but the symptomatic individual must remain in self-isolation until 24 hours after symptoms have improved.

If test results are positive, the health unit will provide further direction to all household members.

If someone with symptoms does not get tested, all household members should quarantine for 14 days.