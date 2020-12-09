18-year-old injured as police respond to fight at west Edmonton home, ASIRT investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating after a young man was seriously injured while police were responding to reports of a fight at a west Edmonton home early Wednesday morning.

Police were called around 4:15 a.m., to what’s known as a “trouble not known call” at a home near 62 Avenue and 178 Street in the Callingwood area. It was reported to police that a fight involving a weapon was taking place inside the home.

An 18-year-old man came out of the home when police arrived and a confrontation ensued, EPS said, adding physical force was used to gain control of the man.

He was taken into custody, treated and transported to hospital by paramedics. The man suffered serious injuries and is recovering in hospital, police added.

The director of law enforcement was notified and has directed ASIRT to lead the investigation.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is called in to investigate any police action that leaves another person seriously injured or dead, as well as serious and sensitive allegations of police misconduct.