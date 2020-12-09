Edmonton homicide detectives investigating death in Mill Woods townhome

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating the suspicious death of a man Wednesday in the city’s southeast.

Officers were called at 3 a.m., for the report of a body found in the complex at 34 Avenue and 58 Street, in the Mill Woods neighbourhood.

Police found a man dead inside the residence when they arrived, according to a news release.

The Edmonton Police Service homicide section has taken over the investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with information should call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

