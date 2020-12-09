Menu

Crime

Edmonton homicide detectives investigating death in Mill Woods townhome

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted December 9, 2020 7:15 pm
Police cruiser sirens
A file shot of an Edmonton police cruiser. Leslie Knight / Global News

Edmonton police are investigating the suspicious death of a man Wednesday in the city’s southeast.

Officers were called at 3 a.m., for the report of a body found in the complex at 34 Avenue and 58 Street, in the Mill Woods neighbourhood.

Police found a man dead inside the residence when they arrived, according to a news release.

The Edmonton Police Service homicide section has taken over the investigation.

Read more: Edmonton police chief listens to crime concerns from Mill Woods residents, says ‘more eyes and ears’ will help across the city

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with information should call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

