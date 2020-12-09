Menu

Crime

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Grande Prairie

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted December 9, 2020 4:31 pm
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.
FILE: ASIRT. COURTESY: ASIRT

Alberta’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after an officer shot and killed a suspect in Grande Prairie.

Police were called to a disturbance in the area of 100 Street and 132 Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Read more: 2 Mounties now facing manslaughter charges in central Alberta shooting death of man in car

According to a news release, an altercation happened between the officers and a male suspect and one of the officers fired their gun. The suspect sustained life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, but police said no other officers or citizens were injured in the incident.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is now taking over the investigation around the shooting. RCMP will continue to investigate the events leading up to the shooting.

Read more: Driver dies of self-inflicted gunshot after hit-and-run injures Edmonton police officer: ASIRT

ASIRT is called in to investigate any police action that leaves a civilian injured or dead.

Grande Prairie is about 458 northwest of Edmonton.

