Corus Radio London gears up for Virtual Toy Drive for The Salvation Army

Send this page to someone via email

The spirit of giving will be alive and well in east London, Ont., on Thursday as Corus Radio London returns for another toy drive in support of The Salvation Army’s Christmas Hamper program.

The toy drive will be accompanied by the 12 Hours of Hope Live Broadcast, with different versions on Global News Radio 980 CFPL, Country 104, FM96 and 103.1 Fresh Radio. Each broadcast will feature an array of local interviews shedding light on what The Salvation Army does for the London community.

This year’s toy drive comes with a virtual twist, allowing folks to donate money online.

Donations can still be dropped off on-site at Silverwood Arena at 50 Sycamore St. throughout the duration of the 12 Hours of Hope Live Broadcast.

Story continues below advertisement

Picked up this beauty today @Downtown_London @HeroesLondon for the @Country104 12 Hours Of Hope book / toy / cash drive Thursday Supporting @TSALondon and kids in our community Details => https://t.co/S0GDnBRxOt#ldnOnt #ldnontario pic.twitter.com/blrLKYIbja — Country 104 Weaver (@C104Weaver) December 9, 2020

An annual tradition for Corus Radio London, the toy drive first began more than a decade ago on what as then The Taz Show on FM96.

“We thought, ‘what’s a quick and easy way to get as many toy donations as possible for The Salvation Army (Christmas) Hamper program?'” Taz said.

“So we came up with the idea, let’s do a drive-thru toy drive… it was a huge success year after year.”

Taz adds that large donations have become an increasingly common occurrence throughout all the toy drives he’s attended.

“A trailer full of bicycles — we’ve had donated in the past; we have people in cars that roll the window down an inch and they’ll slide out a stack of $100 bills,” Taz said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s just astounding to see the generosity that exists in the listening area.”

Distribution for the Christmas Hamper program began last week and will go until Dec. 18.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Salvation Army has swapped out providing boxes of food with providing gift cards to help cover food costs instead. However, bags of toys are still being handed out during the program.

John DeActis, executive director of The Salvation Army Centre of Hope, says registration for the program showed a significant uptick in demand.

“Last year was 4,500 (people who registered), we’re well over the 5,000 mark right now. For toys, last year I think it was about 6,500 and I think we’re well overlooking about 7,000 this year,” DeActis said.

“It has been very, very busy… we are running low on toys and the toy drive (on Thursday) could not come at a better time for us.”

Thursday’s event will look to recreate the success of 2019, which saw the Corus Radio London toy drive reel in a record-breaking $39,000 for The Salvation Army.

3:22 Month of Giving: The Magic of Christmas to spread Christmas cheer despite COVID-19 pandemic Month of Giving: The Magic of Christmas to spread Christmas cheer despite COVID-19 pandemic