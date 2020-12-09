Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Former North Vancouver School District employee arrested for child porn

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 9, 2020 2:15 pm
The North Vancouver School District said the employee no longer works for them.
The North Vancouver School District said the employee no longer works for them. Global News

A former employee of the North Vancouver School District has been arrested on allegations of possession and distribution of child pornography.

In a statement, the district said on Dec. 7 it was informed by the RCMP about the employee.

It is not releasing the person’s name but said they are no longer an employee of the district.

It also confirmed the employee did not work directly with students.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'How to protect your children while they are online' How to protect your children while they are online
How to protect your children while they are online – Feb 17, 2020

Read more: Appeal tossed for B.C. man who argued child porn on his phone was downloaded by someone else

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
North VancouverChild PornChild porn chargesChild porn arrestNorth Vancouver School DistrictNorth Van employee child pornNorth Vancouver School District eimployeeNVSD employee
Flyers
More weekly flyers