Former North Vancouver School District employee arrested for child porn

A former employee of the North Vancouver School District has been arrested on allegations of possession and distribution of child pornography.

In a statement, the district said on Dec. 7 it was informed by the RCMP about the employee.

It is not releasing the person’s name but said they are no longer an employee of the district.

It also confirmed the employee did not work directly with students.

The investigation is ongoing.