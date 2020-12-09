Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Nenshi to respond to Alberta’s new COVID-19 public health restrictions

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted December 9, 2020 1:14 pm
Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi announces a new state of local emergency from the city's emergency operations centre, pictured on Nov. 25, 2020.
Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi announces a new state of local emergency from the city's emergency operations centre, pictured on Nov. 25, 2020. City of Calgary / provided

The City of Calgary will respond to the Alberta government’s latest and most-restrictive public health orders put in place during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We should have done this weeks ago and I’ve been saying that for weeks,” Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said Tuesday on Global News Morning.

Read more: Alberta’s new COVID-19 measures ban in-person dining, outdoor gatherings; retail to remain open

Nenshi, Calgary Emergency Management Agency chief Sue Henry, and chief bylaw officer Ryan Pleckaitis will be at the city’s Emergency Operations Centre Wednesday.

They will address how Calgary will be integrating those new provincial public health orders, the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and impacts to city services.

That announcement will begin at 11:30 a.m. and can be viewed here.

Tuesday afternoon, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced that all social gatherings — indoor and outdoor — are now prohibited, some personal service businesses will have to shutter, and new occupancy limits come into effect on Sunday.

The Alberta government expanded the small and medium enterprise relaunch grant.

Read more: Kenney says COVID-19 R value isn’t ‘state secret’ but data still not publicly accessible

Kenney also announced Tuesday a province-wide mask mandate, effective immediately. Alberta was the final province to enact such a rule.

In response, the city issued a statement, saying “clear, decisive action is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19, save lives and prevent further long-term economic impact.”

Read more: Alberta businesses react to new, tighter COVID-19 restrictions

“I recognize that additional restrictions, especially at this time of year, carry a significant economic, mental, and social burden for Calgarians,” Nenshi said in that statement.

“But it is critical that we all do everything we can to keep our families, neighbours and communities safe.

The safer we can keep each other, and the more we can control this virus, the better able we’ll be to return to normal as vaccines become available.”

