Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Stolen ATM machine found in Central Okanagan backcountry

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 9, 2020 12:53 pm
An RCMP vehicle is parked in front of a white van found along Postill Lake Road on Tuesday night. It’s believed to be the same van that was used in the theft of an ATM in Lake Country earlier in the day.
An RCMP vehicle is parked in front of a white van found along Postill Lake Road on Tuesday night. It’s believed to be the same van that was used in the theft of an ATM in Lake Country earlier in the day. Submitted

According to a livestream on Facebook on Tuesday evening, an ATM machine that was allegedly stolen in Lake Country has been found, along with the van that was used.

The video was posted on the Okanagan Forest Task Force’s Facebook page by the group’s founder, Kane Blake.

“I have just talked to the RCMP and got permission to do a live video,” Blake said at the beginning of the livestream.

“That is the van that was used to steal the ATM machine this morning, from what I’ve heard.”

Read more: ATM robbed from Lake Country business; police seeking public help

Blake said he was on one of his nightly patrols with another member on Postill Lake Road in Kelowna, looking for illegal dumpsites when they came across the abandoned getaway vehicle and ATM machine.

Story continues below advertisement

“Quite the eventful night when we’re just on our night patrol,” said Blake in the video.

A photo of the ATM that was found on Postill Lake Road in Kelowna on Tuesday night.
A photo of the ATM that was found on Postill Lake Road in Kelowna on Tuesday night. Submitted

“Not the first time we’ve come across a dumped car, but it is the first time finding one with an ATM machine beside it.”

Blake said he recognized the white van from security footage that was released by police, earlier in the day.

Click to play video 'Brazen ATM heist in Shellbrook, Sask.' Brazen ATM heist in Shellbrook, Sask.
Brazen ATM heist in Shellbrook, Sask – Jul 4, 2018

“When we pulled up, the van was still running,” Blake told Global News on Wednesday. “The ATM machine was lying on the ground.”

Story continues below advertisement

In the video, Blake said about 10 police vehicles were at the scene, along with a K9 unit.

It is unclear if any suspects were found.

Global News was able to confirm the ATM was taken from Woody’s Pub in Lake Country and has reached out to police for more information.

Click to play video 'Security cam footage shows theft of ATM in Crossfield' Security cam footage shows theft of ATM in Crossfield
Security cam footage shows theft of ATM in Crossfield – Jan 8, 2019
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeKelownaOkanaganTheftcentral okanaganlake countryKelowna RCMPATM TheftLake Country RCMPOkanagan Forest Task Force
Flyers
More weekly flyers