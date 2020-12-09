Stolen ATM machine found in Central Okanagan backcountry

Send this page to someone via email

According to a livestream on Facebook on Tuesday evening, an ATM machine that was allegedly stolen in Lake Country has been found, along with the van that was used.

The video was posted on the Okanagan Forest Task Force’s Facebook page by the group’s founder, Kane Blake.

“I have just talked to the RCMP and got permission to do a live video,” Blake said at the beginning of the livestream.

“That is the van that was used to steal the ATM machine this morning, from what I’ve heard.”

Blake said he was on one of his nightly patrols with another member on Postill Lake Road in Kelowna, looking for illegal dumpsites when they came across the abandoned getaway vehicle and ATM machine.

“Quite the eventful night when we’re just on our night patrol,” said Blake in the video.

“Not the first time we’ve come across a dumped car, but it is the first time finding one with an ATM machine beside it.”

Blake said he recognized the white van from security footage that was released by police, earlier in the day.

“When we pulled up, the van was still running,” Blake told Global News on Wednesday. “The ATM machine was lying on the ground.”

In the video, Blake said about 10 police vehicles were at the scene, along with a K9 unit.

It is unclear if any suspects were found.

Global News was able to confirm the ATM was taken from Woody’s Pub in Lake Country and has reached out to police for more information.

