Noise complaint leads police to stolen ATM in Saskatoon garage
A noise complaint coincidentally led Saskatoon police to finding a stolen ATM in the College Park East neighbourhood.
Officers were initially called to the 200-block of Waterloo Crescent at 3:40 a.m. CT on Aug. 20.
It was reported that loud hammering noises and a car alarm could be heard coming from a garage, police said.
Occupants raised the garage door slightly after officers knocked and then tried to close it, however, police said they prevented that and opened it completely.
Police found three men, aged 42, 28 and 18, inside and arrested them.
Officers also found the ATM on the floor of the garage. It was stolen during a break-and-enter incident that’s being investigated by the RCMP, police said.
All three men are facing a charge of possession of stolen property over $5,000.
Police said other charges include possession of break-and-enter tools, possession of meth and breach of an undertaking.
