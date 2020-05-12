Suspects ripped ATM out of Brampton grocery store with long cable: Peel police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a man has been arrested after two suspects allegedly ripped an ATM out of a Brampton grocery store with a long cable.

Police say the incident occurred on Nov. 15 at a store in the area of Airport Road and Countryside Drive in Brampton, Ont.

Officers allege two suspects were travelling in a stolen GMC Yukon SUV, hooked a long cable around the ATM inside the store and then drove away, reportedly taking the ATM with them.

READ MORE: Peel police search for suspects in Brampton elementary school arson

Police say the suspects then went to different businesses in St. Thomas, Collingwood and Nottawa and allegedly stole another two ATMs.

On Tuesday, police announced that 35-year-old Joel Sault from Ohsweken, south of Hamilton, was arrested last Thursday and charged in connection with the incidents. He was released on an undertaking and will appear in court in July.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the reportedly stolen vehicle was from Milton and was recovered on the Six Nations Reserve, but the currency that was inside the ATMs has not been found.

The second suspect has been identified, police say, and remains at large.

Officers have not released the second suspect’s identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-3311, ext. 2133, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.