ATM robbed from Lake Country business; police seeking public help

Police in the Central Okanagan are requesting public help after an ATM was stolen early Tuesday.

According to Lake Country RCMP, the cash machine was pilfered from a business along the 9800 block of Highway 97 in Lake Country.

Police say two men broke into the business through the front door, then swiped the ATM and loaded it into a white van at around 4 a.m.

A surveillance photo of the suspect van during Tuesday’s ATM theft in Lake Country. Lake Country RCMP

“This investigation is in the beginning stages,” said Lake Country RCMP Sgt. Jon Collins. “We will be canvassing the area for witnesses, surveillance video and physical evidence.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

