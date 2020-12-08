Menu

Crime

ATM robbed from Lake Country business; police seeking public help

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
A screenshot from video survelliance showing two men loading the stolen ATM into the back of a white van.
A screenshot from video survelliance showing two men loading the stolen ATM into the back of a white van. Lake Country RCMP

Police in the Central Okanagan are requesting public help after an ATM was stolen early Tuesday.

According to Lake Country RCMP, the cash machine was pilfered from a business along the 9800 block of Highway 97 in Lake Country.

Read more: ATM stolen from Vernon business

Police say two men broke into the business through the front door, then swiped the ATM and loaded it into a white van at around 4 a.m.

A surveillance photo of the suspect van during Tuesday’s ATM theft in Lake Country.
A surveillance photo of the suspect van during Tuesday’s ATM theft in Lake Country. Lake Country RCMP

“This investigation is in the beginning stages,” said Lake Country RCMP Sgt. Jon Collins. “We will be canvassing the area for witnesses, surveillance video and physical evidence.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'Thief tries to steal groceries from Cherryville food bank' Thief tries to steal groceries from Cherryville food bank
Thief tries to steal groceries from Cherryville food bank – Nov 4, 2020

 

Related News
