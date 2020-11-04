Menu

Crime

Senior has her money stolen while withdrawing cash from ATM: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 4, 2020 10:35 am
Guelph police say a senior's money was stolen while she was using an ATM.
Guelph police say a senior's money was stolen while she was using an ATM. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say an arrest has been made after a senior’s money was stolen while she was using an ATM.

It happened on Oct. 3 at a bank near Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue.

According to police, an 84-year-old woman was having trouble withdrawing $100 from the machine and another woman offered to help.

Police said after the victim provided the woman with her PIN number and the woman withdrew $300 without permission and only gave the victim $100.

The victim even asked why so much money was coming out of the ATM but the accused said she withdrew some of her own money, police said.

It was later confirmed that the full $300 came from the victim’s account.

A 61-year-old woman was arrested on Nov. 3 at a home near the bank and charged with fraud under $5,000.

She is was not identified by Guelph police but will appear in court on Feb. 16.

Click to play video 'Keeping loved ones safe from financial fraud' Keeping loved ones safe from financial fraud
Keeping loved ones safe from financial fraud
Guelph PoliceGuelph crimeGuelph NewsATM TheftATM robberySenior Robbedsenior robbed atm
