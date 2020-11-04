Senior has her money stolen while withdrawing cash from ATM: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say an arrest has been made after a senior’s money was stolen while she was using an ATM.

It happened on Oct. 3 at a bank near Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue.

According to police, an 84-year-old woman was having trouble withdrawing $100 from the machine and another woman offered to help.

Police said after the victim provided the woman with her PIN number and the woman withdrew $300 without permission and only gave the victim $100.

The victim even asked why so much money was coming out of the ATM but the accused said she withdrew some of her own money, police said.

It was later confirmed that the full $300 came from the victim’s account.

A 61-year-old woman was arrested on Nov. 3 at a home near the bank and charged with fraud under $5,000.

She is was not identified by Guelph police but will appear in court on Feb. 16.

