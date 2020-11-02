Menu

Crime

Guelph man charged with several vehicle break-ins

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 2, 2020 3:03 pm
Guelph police say a man has been arrested in connection to several break-ins.
Guelph police say a man has been arrested in connection to several break-ins. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 47-year-old man has been arrested in connection with several vehicle break-ins around the West Willow Woods neighbourhood.

At least three vehicles were hit during the overnight on Oct. 13, police said in a news release.

Police said a credit card and debit card were stolen and used to buy things like food, lottery tickets and cigarettes. In one case, sunglasses were stolen that were worth several hundred dollars.

On Monday, police announced a man was arrested near Scottsdale Drive and Stone Road West.

He was not identified by police but faces several charges including theft, possession of stolen property, and breaching his probation.

Guelph police are urging residents to lock the doors to their vehicles and never leave valuables inside of them.

