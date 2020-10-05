Menu

Crime

ATM stolen from Vernon business

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted October 5, 2020 4:57 pm
Police said the suspects left the business in a dark coloured Ford truck with stolen license plates.
Police said the suspects left the business in a dark coloured Ford truck with stolen license plates. Courtesy Vernon RCMP

Police in the North Okanagan are appealing for public tips as they try to track down suspects in an ATM theft over the weekend.

RCMP said the bank machine was taken from a business in the 3300 block of 48 Ave. in Vernon in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The ATM is still unaccounted for.

Police said the suspects drove off in a dark coloured Ford truck with stolen license plates.

Police said the break and enter suspects left in a truck with a decal on the back window. Police released this close up image of the decal as they appealed for public tips about the case.
Police said the break and enter suspects left in a truck with a decal on the back window. Police released this close up image of the decal as they appealed for public tips about the case. RCMP

Meanwhile, a stolen vehicle taken from another business in the area was left at the scene of the break and enter, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

