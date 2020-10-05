ATM stolen from Vernon business

Police in the North Okanagan are appealing for public tips as they try to track down suspects in an ATM theft over the weekend.
RCMP said the bank machine was taken from a business in the 3300 block of 48 Ave. in Vernon in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The ATM is still unaccounted for.
Police said the suspects drove off in a dark coloured Ford truck with stolen license plates.
Meanwhile, a stolen vehicle taken from another business in the area was left at the scene of the break and enter, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
