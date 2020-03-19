Menu

Crime

2 men each facing more than 230 charges in dozens of ATM thefts across southern Ontario

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted March 19, 2020 2:08 pm
Updated March 19, 2020 2:11 pm
Six Nations Police inspector Darren Montour (left) and Brantford Police Chief Rob Davis (right) announced that two Ohsweken men are facing hundreds of charges in connection with three dozen ATM thefts across southern Ontario.
Two men from Six Nations are facing more than 200 charges each in three dozen ATM thefts throughout southern Ontario.

Brantford police say they began investigating last September, when two men began using a stolen pickup truck to commit robberies in Hamilton, Brantford, Burlington, Oakville, London, Cambridge, Kitchener, Guelph, Woodstock, Pelham, Niagara Falls, St. Catharines and Fonthill.

The thieves targeted a wide variety of businesses, from grocery stores to nail salons, stealing $100,000 in cash from ATMs and causing $180,000 in damages, police say.

On Saturday, Brantford and Six Nations police teamed up to execute search warrants at an address on First Line
Road in Six Nations, where they seized $45,000 in cash, a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck and 27 firearms.

Steven Wade VanEvery and Shawn Erwin Sandy, both of Ohsweken, are charged with more than 230 offences, including 36 counts each of break and enter with intent.

Two other Ohsweken residents are facing multiple charges as well.

