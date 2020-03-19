2 men each facing more than 230 charges in dozens of ATM thefts across southern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Two men from Six Nations are facing more than 200 charges each in three dozen ATM thefts throughout southern Ontario.

Brantford police say they began investigating last September, when two men began using a stolen pickup truck to commit robberies in Hamilton, Brantford, Burlington, Oakville, London, Cambridge, Kitchener, Guelph, Woodstock, Pelham, Niagara Falls, St. Catharines and Fonthill.

The thieves targeted a wide variety of businesses, from grocery stores to nail salons, stealing $100,000 in cash from ATMs and causing $180,000 in damages, police say.

On Saturday, Brantford and Six Nations police teamed up to execute search warrants at an address on First Line

Road in Six Nations, where they seized $45,000 in cash, a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck and 27 firearms.

Steven Wade VanEvery and Shawn Erwin Sandy, both of Ohsweken, are charged with more than 230 offences, including 36 counts each of break and enter with intent.

Two other Ohsweken residents are facing multiple charges as well.

