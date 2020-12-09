COVID-19 outbreak declared at Walmart in Brantford, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Brant County’s Health Unit (BCHU) has declared an outbreak at a north-end Walmart in Brantford after two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

Public health says the outbreak is at the 300 King George Rd. location near Royal Oak Drive and was triggered after a second positive case was revealed on Tuesday.

The workers were last at the location between Nov. 17 and 19 and Nov. 28 and 30.

Read more: Canada approves Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

BCHU believes there is a low-risk of virus transmission to shoppers during that period but suggests anyone with concerns reach out via the region’s website to arrange for assessment and testing.

The health unit reported an additional outbreak on Dec. 8 at St. John’s College involving two students.

Story continues below advertisement

A number of outbreaks were declared over on Tuesday including the Penmarvian retirement home in Paris, and three locations in Brantford at the Peace Haven group home and two Community Living Brant facilities.

Outbreaks at Brantford General Hospital and the Olde School Restaurant were declared over last week.

Brant County reports ten new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit (BCHU) reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The region now has 571 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 49 active cases as of Dec. 8 with five people receiving hospital care.

Story continues below advertisement

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19.

Brant County is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Wednesday.