Ontario reports 1,890 new coronavirus cases, 28 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 1,890 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 132,800.

Wednesday’s case count is an increase from Tuesday’s which saw 1,676 new infections. On Monday, 1,925 cases were recorded and marked a record in the province. On Sunday, 1,924 were reported, the second highest.

According to Wednesday’s provincial report, 517 cases were recorded in Toronto, 471 in Peel Region, 187 in York Region, 96 in Halton Region and 94 in Windsor-Essex.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 90 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,836 as 28 more deaths were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario has 811 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 17 from the previous day), with 221 patients in an intensive care unit (up by two) and 129 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by three).

The government said 48,546 tests were processed in the last 24 hours which is almost 10,000 more tests than the previous day. There is currently a backlog of 54,613 tests that need results. A total of 6,714,333 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Ontario is reporting 1,890 cases of #COVID19 and over 48,500 tests completed. Locally, there are 517 new cases in Toronto, 471 in Peel and 187 in York Region. There are 1,924 more resolved cases. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) December 9, 2020

Meanwhile, 112,875 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 85 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,924 from the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

Recoveries were higher than new cases on Wednesday.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 16,089, down from the previous day at 16,151, but up from last Wednesday at 14,526.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The seven-day average is now at 1,840 — an all-time high, and up from yesterday at 1,816. The seven-day average one week ago was 1,720.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

64,899 people are male — an increase of 980 cases.

67,113 people are female — an increase of 923 cases.

16,386 people are 19 and under — an increase of 264 cases.

48,580 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 697 cases.

38,089 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 558 cases.

19,175 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 263 cases.

10,549 people are 80 and over — an increase of 106 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

Story continues below advertisement

The newly reported numbers for Wednesday’s report were pulled from the provincial database Tuesday afternoon. Hospitalization numbers are valid as of Monday.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,341 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 15 deaths.

Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died which has remained unchanged for months.

There are 115 current outbreaks in homes, a decrease of one from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 618 active cases among long-term care residents and 617 active cases among staff — down by 55 cases and up by six cases respectively in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 5,919 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 3,966 among students and 865 among staff (1,088 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 207 more cases over a 24-hour period.

Story continues below advertisement

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 1,330 cases reported among students and 285 cases among staff (one individual was not identified) — totaling 1,616 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 866 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

Eleven schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 986 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 42 (26 child cases and 16 staff cases.) Out of 5,249 child care centres in Ontario, 200 currently have cases and 26 centres are closed.

Numbers for cases in schools and child care centres are updated weekdays only, at 10:30 a.m. On Wednesday’s, numbers are included from Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement