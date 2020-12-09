Global News Morning BC December 9 2020 10:32am 03:28 Talk to your kids about COVID-19 without stoking panic or stigma B.C School Principal Rob Clark discusses how parents can help ease their child’s anxiety around COVID-19, and avoid contributing to the stigma associated with the virus. Student in Kitchener classroom Tuesday tests positive for COVID-19: WRDSB <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7510937/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7510937/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?