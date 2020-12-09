Menu

Global News Morning BC
December 9 2020 10:32am
03:28

Talk to your kids about COVID-19 without stoking panic or stigma

B.C School Principal Rob Clark discusses how parents can help ease their child’s anxiety around COVID-19, and avoid contributing to the stigma associated with the virus.

