Student in Kitchener classroom Tuesday tests positive for COVID-19: WRDSB

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 9, 2020 12:48 pm
Click to play video 'Talk to your kids about COVID-19 without stoking panic or stigma' Talk to your kids about COVID-19 without stoking panic or stigma
WATCH: Talk to your kids about COVID-19 without stoking panic or stigma

The Waterloo Region District School Board says a student was in a Kitchener elementary school on Tuesday before testing positive for COVID-19.

In a release, it says Waterloo Public Health has “identified all high-risk contacts of the positive case and will provide individual guidance to them.”

Read more: Staff member at Waterloo school was in building while awaiting COVID-19 test results, board says

The board says two student cohorts at Meadowlane Public School and some staff members have been told to self-isolate as a result.

Those who are not considered high-risk contacts will not be getting a call from Waterloo Public Health.

Click to play video 'A closer look at Canada’s rollout plan of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine' A closer look at Canada’s rollout plan of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
A closer look at Canada’s rollout plan of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

On the Waterloo Public Health website, residents are directed to remain in self-isolation after a test until receiving their results.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

This is the second time someone has been in a Waterloo Region school on the day they learned they had the virus.

A staff member was at Centennial Public School in Waterloo on Nov. 17 while awaiting results of a positive coronavirus test.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak grows at Kitchener hospital, second potential outbreak under investigation

On Nov. 22, the board announced that an outbreak had been declared at the school after two students tested positive for the virus. Both were among the six cohorts of students who were asked to isolate as a result of the initial case.

That outbreak was declared over on Dec. 1 after no further cases were linked to the outbreak.

