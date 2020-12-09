Student in Kitchener classroom Tuesday tests positive for COVID-19: WRDSB

Send this page to someone via email

The Waterloo Region District School Board says a student was in a Kitchener elementary school on Tuesday before testing positive for COVID-19.

In a release, it says Waterloo Public Health has “identified all high-risk contacts of the positive case and will provide individual guidance to them.”

The board says two student cohorts at Meadowlane Public School and some staff members have been told to self-isolate as a result.

Those who are not considered high-risk contacts will not be getting a call from Waterloo Public Health.

On the Waterloo Public Health website, residents are directed to remain in self-isolation after a test until receiving their results.

This is the second time someone has been in a Waterloo Region school on the day they learned they had the virus.

A staff member was at Centennial Public School in Waterloo on Nov. 17 while awaiting results of a positive coronavirus test.

On Nov. 22, the board announced that an outbreak had been declared at the school after two students tested positive for the virus. Both were among the six cohorts of students who were asked to isolate as a result of the initial case.

That outbreak was declared over on Dec. 1 after no further cases were linked to the outbreak.