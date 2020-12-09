Menu

Health

New Brunswick reports 1 new COVID-19 case on Wednesday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted December 9, 2020 12:33 pm
A swab is taken at a pop-up COVID-19 testing site on the Dalhousie University campus in Halifax on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
A swab is taken at a pop-up COVID-19 testing site on the Dalhousie University campus in Halifax on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan

New Brunswick health officials are reporting one new case of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 74.

The case is travel-related and the individual is self-isolating in the Saint John region.

To date, the province has confirmed 542 positive COVID-19 cases and has seen 461 recoveries.

There have been seven deaths in the province as a result of the virus. Health officials say there are currently three New Brunswickers hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, the province has completed 135,266 tests for the virus.

Potential exposure warning

On Wednesday, Public Health identified a COVID-19 case in a traveller who may have been infectious on two Dec. 6 Air Canada flights.

  • Flight AC865, from London to Montreal, arriving at 4:20 p.m.
  • Flight AC8792, from Montreal to Saint John, arriving at 9:20 p.m.

The province asks any passengers on these flights to “continue to follow the directives given to them when they registered for travel to New Brunswick.” This includes self-isolation for 14 days, monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19 and booking a test should symptoms appear.

CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickTravelSaint JohnPublic healthAir Canadaatlantic bubbleNB
