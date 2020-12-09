Menu

Health

Saskatchewan to unveil COVID-19 vaccine delivery plan

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 9, 2020 9:52 am
Health Minister Paul Merriman and Dr. Saqib Shahab are expected to release Saskatchewan’s vaccine delivery plan Wednesday morning.

Saskatchewan will unveil its plan Wednesday morning for rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine.

The announcement was supposed to have been made Tuesday, but a power outage in Regina cancelled Tuesday’s scheduled news conference.

Read more: Hospitals, not LTC homes, among 1st sites to give Canada’s coronavirus vaccines

Health Minister Paul Merriman and Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer, are expected to release Saskatchewan’s vaccine delivery plan at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Global News will live stream the press conference.

On Monday, Premier Scott Moe said the province will be taking a phased approach to deliver the vaccine.

He said the first phase will focus on health care workers and places like long-term care homes where people could be more exposed to the virus.

Moe anticipates about 90,000 people could be immunized in the first batch of vaccines sent to the province.

