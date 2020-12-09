Bill Kelly: Let’s get vaccine priorities straight

Send this page to someone via email

There’s an interesting debate beginning on Parliament Hill about who should be deemed the essential, frontline workers who will receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s actually been suggested that Members of Parliament and government officials should be near the top of the list to receive the vaccine.

Let’s not even go there! To even suggest that politicians jump the queue is ridiculous.

READ MORE: First coronavirus vaccine shots could be doled out in Canada next week

We need to get our priorities straight.

Let’s be clear: elected officials are not frontline workers.

The head of the line for inoculation is held for frontline health care workers who risk their lives every day to save lives in this pandemic crisis.

Story continues below advertisement

The doctors, nurses, personal support workers, police, firefighters and paramedics should be first to roll up their sleeves.

2:15 Distribution of first COVID-19 vaccines outlined across Canada Distribution of first COVID-19 vaccines outlined across Canada

Next come the frail and elderly and those with preexisting conditions who are more vulnerable to this deadly virus.

It’s remarkable that a vaccine has been developed so soon, and we all want to protect ourselves from COVID-19.

But the right thing to do — for all of us, including politicians — is to wear masks, to continue social distancing and avoid crowds, and to stand back and let those who need the vaccine most go first.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

Listen to the latest from the Bill Kelly Show

​

Advertisement